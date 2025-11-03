Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $29.02. 10,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

