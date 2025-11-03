Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Cabot Price Performance
Cabot stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. 1,022,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,336. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. Cabot has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cabot
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cabot
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cabot
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.