Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cabot stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. 1,022,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,336. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. Cabot has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

