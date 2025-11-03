Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.62 and last traded at $234.70. 21,084,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 23,252,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,256 shares of company stock valued at $53,931,979. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.