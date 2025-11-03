Short Interest in Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Declines By 27.0%

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Pcm Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pcm Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pcm Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pcm Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pcm Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.
Pcm Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Pcm Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $8.39.
Pcm Fund Announces Dividend
About Pcm Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pcm Fund
- About the Markup Calculator
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Pcm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pcm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.