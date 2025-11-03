Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.98. 29,960,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.15). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 181.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

