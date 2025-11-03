Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.01 and last traded at $90.37. 14,269,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,309,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after buying an additional 533,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,406,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,473,000 after buying an additional 1,464,571 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

