Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Shares of ADUS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 211,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,291. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,838,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,869,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

