Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:JVA remained flat at $4.08 during trading hours on Monday. 69,824 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,219. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.42. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coffee from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coffee by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

