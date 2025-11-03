NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.4150. Approximately 54,312,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 59,794,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIO by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 53.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

