ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.8 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.040-1.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GTM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GTM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,508,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.28%. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,163.68. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,372. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.