Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $159.86 and last traded at $159.9370. 4,602,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,166,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

