Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 3,440,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 266,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
