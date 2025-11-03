Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
KYN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 504,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69.
In other news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,688. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,550 shares of company stock worth $470,660.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
