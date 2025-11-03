Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.250–0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.1 million.

Medifast Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE MED traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.83. 175,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,198. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Medifast has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). Medifast had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Medifast has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -1.250–0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 14.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Stories

