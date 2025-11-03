Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ernexa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Ernexa Therapeutics Stock Down 11.2%

NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $1.67. 443,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,834. Ernexa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.62.

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

Featured Articles

