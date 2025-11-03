First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,600 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Savings Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,513. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

