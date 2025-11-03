Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 281,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fluent stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 14,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 97.82% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

