Currenc Group (CURR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Currenc Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Currenc Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

Currenc Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.68%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 99.48%. Given Currenc Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Currenc Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -2.24 Currenc Group Competitors $244.16 million -$19.62 million 93.58

Currenc Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Currenc Group rivals beat Currenc Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

