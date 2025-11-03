First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,646. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

