CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $125.88 and last traded at $126.32. Approximately 14,128,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,995,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.71.

Specifically, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 216,010 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $29,094,386.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 301,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,607,688.10. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 331,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $44,944,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,007.95. The trade was a 52.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 191,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $25,954,050.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 853,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,827,329.85. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

