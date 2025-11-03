Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 224,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 90,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Inomin Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.65.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
