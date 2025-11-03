Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FANG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.27. 1,953,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,872. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. William Blair started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14,011.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

