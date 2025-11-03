Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 169,400 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 264,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FBYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBYD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth about $90,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBYD traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of -1.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 82.54% and a net margin of 146.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

