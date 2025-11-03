Financial Comparison: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) & SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and SLR Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $108.65 million 2.07 $32.05 million $1.04 5.36 SLR Investment $97.88 million 8.57 $95.76 million $1.62 9.49

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLR Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 42.16% 13.78% 6.32% SLR Investment 39.93% 9.26% 3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 1 6 0 0 1.86 SLR Investment 2 2 3 1 2.38

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $16.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than SLR Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SLR Investment beats TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company’s total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It targeted returns between 10% and 18%. It does not take board seat in the company.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund’s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.