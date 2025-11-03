The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.480-6.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.88. 442,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,600. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $188.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

