Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.880-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSR

Centerspace Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CSR traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centerspace news, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anne Olson acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,229.60. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.