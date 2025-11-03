ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.37%. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.040-1.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.290 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:GTM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,210. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $33,734.88. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,027 shares of company stock worth $41,372 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

