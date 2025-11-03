The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.480-6.540 EPS.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $183.88. The company had a trading volume of 442,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $188.25. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.67.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

