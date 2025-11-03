Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49, Zacks reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.3%

INSP stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $216.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

