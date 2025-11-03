Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Short Interest Update

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 5,443,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,664,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,054,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,399,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,177,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,238,000. Finally, Wolfstich Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 1,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,656 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. 137,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,996. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

