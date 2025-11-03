Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.0 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PLOW traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. 188,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

