ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQQQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 74,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.09. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1363 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

