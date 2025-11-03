Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOR) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance
HSPOR stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24.
Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Space Acquisition I
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.