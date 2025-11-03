Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOR) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

HSPOR stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

