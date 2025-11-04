B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYK stock remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.