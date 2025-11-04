Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Decreases By 36.4%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMOM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.84. 23,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,830. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

