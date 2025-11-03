Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 18.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 108,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 11,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.21.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
