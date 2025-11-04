Financial Comparison: Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Radioio and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -3.72% -2.57% -0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Radioio has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $227.39 million 0.04 -$5.89 million ($5.09) -0.95

This table compares Radioio and Beasley Broadcast Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Radioio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Radioio and Beasley Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beasley Broadcast Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Radioio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radioio is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Radioio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Naples, Florida.

