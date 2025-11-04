Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $1,123,359.52 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $1,123,359.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,577.16. This trade represents a 53.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Joseph Shulman sold 2,815 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $323,753.15.
  • On Thursday, October 16th, Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11.
  • On Thursday, August 21st, Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $419,093.16.
  • On Monday, August 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $358,878.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.74. 728,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

