Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $1,123,359.52 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $1,123,359.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,577.16. This trade represents a 53.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Joseph Shulman sold 2,815 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $323,753.15.

On Thursday, October 16th, Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11.

On Thursday, August 21st, Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $419,093.16.

On Monday, August 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $358,878.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.74. 728,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

