Critical Survey: Enlightify (ENFY) versus Its Peers

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enlightify to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enlightify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Enlightify Competitors -63.40% -0.73% -0.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Enlightify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million -$28.41 million -0.08 Enlightify Competitors $10.42 billion $486.03 million -1.11

This table compares Enlightify and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlightify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enlightify and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify Competitors 671 2889 3314 110 2.41

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 35.32%. Given Enlightify’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlightify has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Enlightify has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlightify peers beat Enlightify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Enlightify Company Profile

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

