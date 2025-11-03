DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI) Coverage Initiated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded DarkIris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DarkIris Stock Down 2.2%

About DarkIris

Shares of NASDAQ:DKI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,972. DarkIris has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13.

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”).

