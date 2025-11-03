Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,927,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,163,000 after acquiring an additional 761,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after acquiring an additional 636,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,129,000 after acquiring an additional 505,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,705,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

