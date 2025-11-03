Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 386,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,674. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$82.98 and a 12 month high of C$132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.98.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

