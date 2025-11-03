Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. B. Riley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.91. 2,345,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,004. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $2,464,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,214.84. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,497 shares of company stock worth $3,405,081. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.