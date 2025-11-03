Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 620.41 and last traded at GBX 620, with a volume of 80712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £400.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 548.72.

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported GBX 22.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity Asian Values will post 102.734375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

