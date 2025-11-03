Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.2180. 4,925,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,781,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of research firms have commented on RCAT. Wall Street Zen lowered Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Red Cat in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Cat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,768.03. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,833 shares of company stock worth $861,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

