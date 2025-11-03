Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 215,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 49,334 shares.The stock last traded at $122.34 and had previously closed at $123.30.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.9147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

