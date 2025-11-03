Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 215,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 49,334 shares.The stock last traded at $122.34 and had previously closed at $123.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTKWY
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 0.3%
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.9147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.