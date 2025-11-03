Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 40.1%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 155,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 4.1%

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,048. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLRB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

