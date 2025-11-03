Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expands By 40.1%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 155,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 4.1%
Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,048. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLRB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cellectar Biosciences
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.