Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $11.05. 50,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 371,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercurity Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Mercurity Fintech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 671.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 693,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercurity Fintech by 1,103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 394,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercurity Fintech by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,452 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Mercurity Fintech by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 132,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.
