Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,140 and last traded at GBX 1,120, with a volume of 12041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Public Policy from GBX 270 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,300.

The stock has a market cap of £281.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 992.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 836.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20.

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.

Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.

