Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$152.57.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$134.56. 664,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$126.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.17.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

